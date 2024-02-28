Wednesday rain leaves behind high water, power outages

NITRO, W.Va. — February thunderstorms have left behind high water issues in parts of West Virginia.

The storms moved through Wednesday morning causing several problems in central and southern counties.

The National Weather Service has parts of Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties under a flood warning until 2 p.m. Wednesday, parts of Clay, Roane and Kanawha counties under a flood warning until 3:15 p.m. Wednesday and parts of Jackson and Mason counties until 4 p.m.

Residents report small stream and creek flooding. Meteorologists said runoff from morning rain had the potential to cause problems.

Heavy wind gusts also caused power outages. Appalachian Power reported more than 6,500 customers without power at midday Wednesday including 2,100 customers in Wayne County and more than 1,300 customers in Kanawha County. Mon Power reported more than 3,000 customers without service early Wednesday afternoon with most of the problems in Jackson and Clay counties.

Meteorologists said temperatures would continue drop through Wednesday afternoon with rain turning to snow by Wednesday evening with no significant accumulation expected. Temperatures will dip into the 20s Wednesday night.

Some of the high water was reported along the Interstate 64 corridor. There was high water in parking lots in Nitro and residents in a home along 39th Street East had to be evacuated. Water was receding by midday.