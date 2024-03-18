Webster sets Detroit man’s murder trial to start April 18

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Detroit man charged in a 2022 Charleston shooting death is scheduled to go on trial next month.

Tyran Gray, 27, is accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Norman Sweeney in the 500 block of Wyoming Street in Charleston on Sept. 9, 2022.

Gray was scheduled to go on trial beginning Monday but Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster agreed to reschedule to April 18 because one of Gray’s attorneys is scheduled to be out of town soon.

“We’re only going to be less than a month out of when we started,” Webster told Gray. “I think it is important that you have both of your counsel here.”

Gray was originally charged along with Cortini Ann Stovall, who authorities said was driving the car that sped away from the shooting scene. Stovall pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder. Stovall told the court she took Gray to another home after the shooting and was paid $600 to take Gray to Detroit.

Webster said it’s possible the trial could last more than a week.

“We should plan to start the trial, the opening (statements) on (April 19) and we’ll block out the entire week of (April 22) and into the following week,” Webster said.

The judge added she expected jury selection to take at least a half day on April 18.

The witness list currently has more than 40 people on it.

Gray remains in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.