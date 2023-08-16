WCHS/MetroNews recognized with 2 National Edward R. Murrow Awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — MetroNews/WCHS Radio has been recognized with two National Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Directors Association.

The winners were revealed in an online presentation Tuesday afternoon.

The MetroNews news team won a National Murrow from RTDNA for Small Market Radio in the Newscast category with coverage of the U.S. Route 60 flash flood from Aug. 15, 2022.

MetroNews/WCHS Radio was also recognized with a National Murrow in the coveted Overall Excellence category.

According to RTDNA winners in the Overall Excellence exemplify “ethical broadcast and digital journalistic standards through a demonstration of technical expertise and impactful public service.”

It’s the first time MetroNews/WCHS has been recognized with a National Murrow in Overall Excellence.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive not just one, but two National Edward R. Murrow Awards,” WVRC Media of Charleston Director of Operations Dale Cooper said. “The recognition of our commitment to upholding journalistic standards and impactful public service is beyond gratifying. The highlight, of course, is the National Murrow in Overall Excellence – it’s a testament to the relentless dedication of our news team. We’re here to bring you the best in news, and being recognized for our efforts in Overall Excellence truly underscores our mission.”

MetroNews/WCHS has now been recognized with seven National Murrow Awards since 2007 including entries from 2007, 2011, 2017, 2019, 2022 and now 2023.

Edward R. Murrow national winners will be recognized at the 2023 Edward M. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 9 in New York City.

MetroNews has also won 38 Regional Murrows since 2002.