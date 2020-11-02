Wayne shooting death under investigation

PRICHARD, W.Va. — State police troopers are searching for a Mingo County man in connection with a deadly shooting in Wayne County.

Troopers said a man identified as Dwayne Brewer, 60, of Kermit, left a residence on Perry Street in Prichard just as they were arriving early Monday morning. Troopers found a body inside the house. A man had been shot to death.

Authorities pursued Brewer as he drove from Prichard to the Fort Gay area. He eventually abandoned his car and ran into the woods.

The name of the shooting victim was not immediately released.