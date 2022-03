CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal vehicle crash.

James E. Adkins, 62, of Kiahsville died Monday in the wreck on Route 10. According to deputies, Adkins and another driver collided around 12:30 p.m. in the 5300 block.

The agency said the second driver, 28-year-old Alexus Stefan of Hamlin, had crossed the center line when the crash happened.

Hamlin was transported to the hospital with injuries to the leg, neck and back.