Wayne County man charged after authorities find wife’s body

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Wayne County man faces charges after authorities found his wife’s body in a car.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Donald Herald allegedly killed Marcella Herald and hid her body. The body was placed in the trunk of a vehicle in the 600 block of Centerville Road in Prichard.

A family member reported Marcella Herald missing on Tuesday after having not heard from her since Sept. 11.

When deputies arrived at the property, they noticed a strong odor from a silver Pontiac GTO. The body was located in the vehicle’s trunk.

Donald Herald told deputies the couple had gotten into an argument weeks ago. He said he did not remember anything else until the next morning when he found Marcella Herald not breathing. Donald Herald moved the body into a room in the house before placing it in a sleeping bag and placing it in the trunk of the car.

Donald Herald has been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased body.