Watts hopeful relaunch of ‘Stop the Madness’ initiative will bring West Side together

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Rev. Matthew Watts, pastor at Grace Bible Church says it’s up to the people to change the West Side of Charleston.

Following a string of violence in 2021 in that section in the city, Watts said recently that city leaders are looking to re-initiate a movement called “Stop the Madness of Violence.” He appeared recently on 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and said it’s an overarching umbrella initiative to bring together positive activities and groups.

“You bring everyone together so people can see what they are doing fits into the overall scheme,” Watts said.

“Nothing moves, nothing changes until the people decide they want to be fully engaged citizens. We live in a democratic republic. It’s all about the people. The people have to take ownership.”

Watts said the recent funeral of Kytiana Belcher shook him to his core. Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said 21-year-old Marquis Jermayne Goodman of Michigan shot and killed Belcher, 22, and Bria Nicole White on Oct. 8.

He said it was both troubling and inspiring to see young women carry Belcher’s casket to its final site.

“I’m standing at the gravesite, the hearse pulls up. These cars pull up and these eight beautiful, young, strong black women get out and grab this casket. They bring the casket to its final burial site. it’s just overwhelming,” Watts said.

“Their devotion, commitment and act of love for their late friend.”

Residents of Charleston West Side apartment complex Jarrett Terrace recently protested violence in the West Side. Right across from the street from the complex, was the shooting and killing of Capital High School student K.J. Taylor in April.

Authorities reported that the apartment complex was struck by gunfire on July 5 and a woman was stabbed on Sept. 25 in an apartment in the 800 block of Central Avenue.

Watts said he has done more funerals than marriages for young people in his church over the past 25 years.

He said the programs are in place but everyone must come together.

“The answer to every problem is inside the problem. Everything you need to solve is right there. What you need to do is take what is in the problem and find the right formula and put those things in the right formula,” Watts said.