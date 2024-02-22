Water outage in Kanawha City could continue into Friday morning

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. — A water main break in Kanawha City may not be repaired and water back on until Friday morning.

West Virginia American Water said a contractor working on a construction project broke the water line near Kanawha City Elementary Thursday morning.

The break has impacted most of Kanawha City along with water service across the Kanawha River in the Campbells Creek and Malden areas.

Kanawha City Elementary, Chamberlain Elementary, Malden Elementary and Horace Mann Middle School all closed early Thursday. The state DMV closed its regional office at the Shops of Kanawha early Thursday afternoon.

West Virginia American Water issued a boil water advisory for Kanawha City beginning Thursday evening.