Watch parties overtake businesses in downtown Charleston for WVU bowl game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Businesses in downtown Charleston were doing well Wednesday night as a sea of blue and gold filled up plenty of bars and restaurants to root on the Mountaineers in their bowl game.

WVU matched up with North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. Plenty of fans made the drive down to Charlotte either Monday or Tuesday, but plenty of the Mountaineer faithful stayed home and cheered for the team from the capital city.

All of the city’s popular establishments were filled with fans, including the Recovery Sports Bar and Grill on Virginia Street. The restaurant has more than 30 TV’s gracing it’s walls and all but maybe one or two had the WVU game on.

There wasn’t any empty table or a lonely barstool throughout the many bars and restaurants either as plenty of folks were holding their watch parties somewhere downtown.

Caroline, a huge WVU fan who lives in Charleston, was at Recovery, which is one of her favorite places downtown. She always makes sure to stop in when the Mountaineers are playing, or if there’s a big game on.

“It’s a great place, one of our favorite spots and it’ll get crowded for WVU games,” she said.

The place was going wild not too long after the opening kickoff. WVU scored on the very first offensive play of the game.

Denise was with her crew at Recovery as well. They were one of many tables shouting out “Go Mountaineers!” as the game progressed.

“This is the busiest we’ve seen it in quite some time so yeah, we were happy to even get a table,” she said.

Brewers Row in downtown Charleston was also busy with fans giving Fife Street and Short Story some good business on a weekday. Adelphia and Pies and Pints, two other well-known spots downtown, were also flooded with WVU fans.

As for mayonnaise, the popular-for-some hamburger and sandwich topper and presenting sponsor of the bowl game, Caroline said she doesn’t shy away from it.

“What can I say, I’m a mayonnaise lover,” she said.

Recovery said Wednesday was one of the more busier weekdays they’ve had this year because of the bowl game.