CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Washington Street East re-opened Thursday after being shut down for more than a week because of a dilapidated structure.

Crews finished demolishing the building at 1599 Washington St. E.

The structure closed multiple surrounding roads as officials deemed it a public safety hazard after bricks began falling off on Feb. 16.

Charleston officials announced Elizabeth Street will remain closed for three or four days as crews remove debris from the site.