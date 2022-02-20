Washington, a familiar face in Charleston, seeks mayor seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Born and raised on the West Side of Charleston, Martec Washington is not a stranger to being involved in the community.

Washington is now running for mayor of the city he grew up in and hoping to hold the office he says ‘he can make more of a difference in.’

“I’ve sat back and watched Charleston be taken advantage of for far too long by politicians. It’s about time we have somebody from Charleston, for Charleston in the office,” the 33-year old told 580-WCHS.

Washington, a Democrat, said his advocacy for Charleston began as a kid when he advocated for a playground on the West Side and got one through the Boys and Girls Club. It’s continued into his 30s as he stated he helped bring a West Virginia Health Right clinic to the West Side after conversations with Angie Settle, the CEO of the health organization.

Another important issue that Washington said he has pressed on in the past and would continue do so as mayor is gun violence.

“I worked hard to get guns off the street when friends were shot in front, beside and around the Mom’s house,” Washington said. “I helped the Department of Justice with the Hard Time for Gun Crime campaign. I was actively out in the neighborhood asking friends, family, anybody I knew if they had a gun that was unregistered or wasn’t for them to turn it in.”

He added that the youth of Charleston is too commonly being involved in guns as well as drugs. Washington said his campaign revolves around making Charleston a better place for children.

“Because they are our future and right now they are dying. They are out here playing with guns, selling drugs. There is so much more for them and we are going to have to create and show them the opportunities that are here for them,” Washington said.

Washington told 580-WCHS his goals as mayor include fully funding the police department, paying police a better wage, and also holding the police accountable for their actions. He also said he wants to create additional resources for veterans and add ‘a real crisis and care team to the city.’

On the campaign’s website, additional goals for a Washington administration include creating better jobs, improving city worker wages, expanding economic opportunity, making the city safer, cleaner, and healthier, reopening the city’s trash bag program, and creating more entertainment for children and adults.

Washington has not held office at any level but said he knows plenty of people who can help him in office. He also said the citizens will help him because he’s been on the streets advocating with them before his campaign even started.

“I have been front and center and I have been trying to change those issues and trying to better our community for years,” Washington said.

Washington will square off against current Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in the May primary election. Goodwin announced her re-election bid in January.

She told 580-WCHS then she was proud of her administration’s fight through the COVID-19 pandemic. Goodwin said the city council has balanced a budget without raising taxes or reducing essential public services, especially during the pandemic.

Lance Wolfe is the lone Republican candidate for mayor. He has a scheduled interview with 580-WCHS next week.