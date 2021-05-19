Arrest made in Veazey Street shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is in custody in connection with a recent shooting on Charleston’s East End.

Charleston police have charged Christian Matthews, 35, of Charleston, with malicious wounding and burglary. He was taken into custody late Wednesday morning.

It’s alleged Matthews shot Angelique Vogel, 44, at a residence on Veazey Street late Sunday night. He then allegedly struck Tandi Vogel, 37, in the

head with the handle of the handgun.

The victims told police two men entered their apartment and accused them of stealing a wallet.

Matthews was arraigned Wednesday afternoon.