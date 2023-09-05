Wanted South Carolina man arrested for sex-related crimes in Kanawha County

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A man wanted for alleged sex crimes in South Carolina is now in custody by local authorties.

Police say they got a tip shortly before 4:00 p.m. Monday that David Haikal had outstanding warrants for sex offense related crimes against a minor and he was in the T-Mobile area of St. Albans.

Haikal was listed in the national computer for his outstanding warrants police say and which they confirmed, and that he was a wanted person in South Carolina.

According to officers, they found Haikal sitting in his truck near T-Mobile and arrested him.

He is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail before being expected to be arraigned in front of a Kanawha County Magistrate, as well as the possibility of facing extradition back to South Carolina.