Wanted Baltimore man stopped and arrested in Kanawha County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office have announced an arrest of a man wanted out of Baltimore, Maryland for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend.

On Saturday, July 1, a deputy with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in South Charleston for a driver who was swerving their vehicle and crossing the dotted lines multiple times.

The driver, who had a North Carolina license plate, did not have a driver’s license or identification with them, according to the deputy. Upon further investigation, the deputy was able to identify the driver as Malik McCormick, 22, of Baltimore, Maryland.

The deputy learned that McCormick was a fugitive wanted out of Baltimore for the murder of his girlfriend, Jaymyra Burrell, and their unborn child. McCormick allegedly shot Burrell multiple times with a 9mm handgun, killing her and the unborn child.

McCormick was taken into custody and is currently being held with no bond at South Central Regional Jail until Maryland authorities take custody of him.