Wanner named next chief of Charleston Fire Department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A veteran of the Charleston Fire Department is its next captain.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Friday that Shawn Wanner is the leader. He joined the department in April 1996 and was most recently the assistant chief.

Shawn Wanner

“I am honored to announce Shawn Wanner as Chief of the Charleston Fire Department. Throughout his 24 years with CFD, Chief Wanner has worked as worked his way through the ranks. He has a great knowledge of this department, this city and her people,” said Goodwin in a statement.

“I want to thank Chief Jeff Jackson for his service to the City of Charleston. We wish him the best in his retirement.”

Wanner said in a statement, “I will continue to work diligently to provide the citizens of Charleston with quality fire and EMS service.”

The Charleston Fire Department also promoted Assistant Chief Chad Jones to the administrative chief.

A promotions ceremony will take place at a later date due to COVID-19.