Wallace gets max in St. Albans murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A veteran Kanawha County circuit judge sentenced a St. Albans woman to the maximum time in prison Tuesday calling the case of Courtney Miller one of the most difficult she’s seen in 18 years on the bench.

Judge Jennifer Bailey said she prides herself on reading all of the pre-sentencing information before she sentences a criminal defendant but admitted Tuesday it was very difficult get through the paperwork in Wallace’s case because of what she did to victim Cheri Simpson in July 2019.

“I can’t even find words to describe it myself, other than, it’s bizarre, outrageous and frankly incomprehensible,” Bailey said during Tuesday’s video sentencing.

Simpson had allowed Wallace to move into her St. Albans home as a friend of one of her daughters. One day Wallace came out of a bedroom with a large knife and repeatedly stabbed Simpson. Wallace then simulated a sex act on the victim.

Wallace pleaded guilty in September to first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree murder. Bailey sentenced her Tuesday to the maximum 40 years for second degree murder and 1 to 5 for sexual abuse. She also put her supervised release for the maximum 50 years if she’s ever released from prison.

“You don’t belong with us,” Bailey said.

Wallace did offer a brief apology during the sentencing.

“I would like to say I’m very sorry and if I could take it back today I would,” Wallace said.

One of Simpson’s daughters, Nastassia Dixon, told Bailey never has shown real remorse even though she’s been given plenty of opportunities.

“Never has she said I’m sorry. Never has she said anything of the sort. What she did never can be changed,” Dixon said. “My mom is sitting on a box on my shelf and she’s never coming back.”

Wallace is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.