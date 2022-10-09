Walker ready to lead Appalachian Power as president and COO

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The new leader of Appalachian Power is a familiar face to the company and ready for any challenges that come his way.

American Electric Power (AEP) named Aaron Walker president and chief operating officer of Appalachian Power on Sept. 22. Walker succeeds Chris Beam, who was appointed AEP’s executive vice president of Energy Services.

Walker most recently served as vice president of Distribution Operations for Appalachian Power and was responsible for the construction, engineering, maintenance and operations of the company’s electric distribution systems.

He told MetroNews that he is excited to lead the company in the Kanawha Valley.

“Love the community, love the area. There is so much opportunity here. Charleston is transforming, Huntington is transforming, the area is transforming and I want to be part of that energy,” Walker said.

Walker said his goals are to improve reliability, help grow the area’s economy, support economic development activities, and to be great community partners.

“I don’t think it’s a secret, we’ve struggled from a reliability perspective for some time here in the area. Everyone here at Appalachian Power is focused on improving reliability in our service territory,” Walker said.

Walker will be responsible for all aspects of Appalachian Power’s service, including customer service, distribution operations, safety, communications, external affairs and regulatory functions. He will report to Peggy Simmons, AEP’s executive vice president of Utilities, a release stated.

Before his role as vice president of Distribution Operations, he served as plant manager of AEP’s Rockport Plant in Indiana. He joined AEP in 2005 as a process engineer and has served in a variety of roles including project & field engineering, project management, generation performance improvement and generation energy production superintendent.

Walker received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from The Ohio State University.