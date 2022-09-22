Walker named new Appalachian Power president, COO

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power’s parent company has named a new president and chief operating officer to oversee services in West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee.

Aaron Walker succeeds Chris Beam, who is assuming the role of American Electric Power’s executive vice president of energy services. Walker will lead Appalachian Power’s efforts regarding operations, safety, external affairs and customer services.

Walker joined Appalachian Power in 2020, and he most recently served as the vice president of distribution operations, which entailed overseeing the construction and operations of the subsidiary’s electric distribution center. His experience includes tenure as plant manager of American Electric Power’s plant in Rockport, Indiana.

“I’m excited to build upon our company’s efforts to deliver exceptional service to our customers, while also supplying the new services, energy resources and technologies that help strengthen our communities and provide value to customers,” Walker said Thursday in a statement.

Appalachian Power has one million customers across three states and is part of American Electric Power’s system in 11 states.