W.Va. drivers have more time to get REAL ID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly 45 percent of West Virginia drivers have signed up for their REAL ID, a new federal identification card that will soon be required to fly within the United States.

The deadline has been pushed back to May 23, 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Customers and citizens across West Virginia now have some additional time to get their REAL ID compliance drivers license if they choose,” said Natalie Holcomb, spokesperson for the state Division of Motor Vehicles.

Holcomb said you will need to bring several documents with you to prove your identity.

“You need to provide one proof of identity which for most folks is a certified copy of your birth certificate. You need one proof of social security which can be your social security card or a W2. You also need two proofs of West Virginia residency,” she said.

West Virginia has been in compliance with the REAL ID program since 2012. Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005.

REAL ID compliance is signified with a gold star in the top right corner of a West Virginia driver’s license. Those not compliant are labeled “Not For Federal Identification” and have no gold stars.

There is a $10 REAL ID surcharge on top of standard license fees.

The federal Transportation Security Administration will accept other forms of ID for air travel including passports.

DMV regional offices across West Virginia have reopened and are offering all services.