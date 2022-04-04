Volunteers collect nearly 15 tons of refuse in first Charleston clean up event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly 15 tons of refuse was collected at the first Spring 2022 Team Up to Clean Up event in Charleston, the city announced.

The event took place Saturday, where 135 volunteers cleaned up the East End, downtown and Bigley Avenue area.

“It was great to see so many members of our community out and helping with our first citywide cleanup of the year,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in a release. “As we continue into April, we encourage folks to join us for our upcoming clean-ups in Kanawha City, North Charleston, the West Side and South Hills.”

The upcoming cleanup schedule is as follows:

April 9: Kanawha City

Pick up location: Kanawha City Community Center (3511 Venable Avenue)

April 23: West Side, North Charleston

Pick up location: Green Space behind CKHA Main Office (1524 7th Avenue)

Pick up location: North Charleston Community Center (2009 7th Avenue) Note: this clean up will take place in conjunction with the Race to End Racism.

April 30: South Hills

Pick up location: George Washington High School (1522 Tennis Club Road)

Litter pick-up and beautification projects will take place from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. t-shirts, litter pickers, bags, gloves, other cleanup materials, snacks, lunch and water will be provided, the city stated.

Members of the public are encouraged to register to participate in the cleanup at charlestonwv.gov/cleanup or by calling 304-348-8174.