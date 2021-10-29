Virtual cooking show highlights importance of after school programs in Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A non-profit organization in Charleston is highlighting the importance of after school programs with a live virtual cooking show.

Step by Step, Inc. welcomed a number of guest chefs to cook different meals Thursday on the Kanawha Dreamers Family Resource Center Facebook page.

Cassidy Bailey, Kanawha County director of Step by Step, said the event was meant to encourage families to take part in after school activities such as cooking.

“When you talk about a memory or a good moment in your life, it revolves around food. We really wanted to bring everyone around food and create meals together,” Bailey said.

Cameron and Octavia Cordon, owners of Phat Daddy’s On Da Tracks, were the first guest chefs followed by Brian Aluise, regional coordinator for U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

Kanawha County Delegate Kayla Young cooked Reuben Egg Rolls. Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin then whipped up some chocolate chip cookies to close out the event.

Bailey said the guest chefs don’t just talk about what they’re cooking. They also discuss what it means to come together in the kitchen.

“We wanted to talk about the importance of maybe a time in their life that they’ve had someone care for them after school, be there for them and step up,” Bailey said.

Learning how to cook with family also starts other conversations, Bailey said.

“Hopefully they can learn some kitchen safety along with how to make meals with your family because it is a big time when you could come together even if your family is working or you have a lot going on,” McBurney said. “You could sit at the dinner table and have those discussions: How was school? How can I be involved? Where can I step up?”