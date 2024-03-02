Virginia man injured in Fraziers Bottom shooting

FRAZIERS BOTTOM, W.Va. — State police say an argument between two men in Putnam County resulted in a shooting and criminal charges.

Troopers said John Hesler, 61, of Hopewell, Va., traveled to the home of John Bilzor, 53, of Fraziers Bottom, on Friday. The two men got into an argument and Bilzor took out a gun and fired three shots at Hesler. Two of the rounds went into Hesler’s leg.

Bilzor is charged with malicious wounding and unlawful assault.

Hesler was taken to CAMC General with what troopers describe as non-life-threatening injuries.