Viral online trend shows car thieves targeting certain manufacturers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is one of multiple law enforcement agencies who are taking notice to a nationwide increase in automobile thefts which stem from a viral social media trend.

Deputies said they have noticed more vehicle thefts happening this year involving certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. They learned through their investigations and from seeing videos on the internet that have gone viral, that those two car brands in particular may be susceptible to car thieves.

The vulnerable vehicles have a turn-key ignition and range between years 2011-2022. The car thieves can sometimes use a household screwdriver and a USB charging cable to access certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Victims may fail to lock their vehicles, allowing thieves to get into the car and use a USB charging cable to operate it once they are inside.

Authorities are asking citizens to contact their local dealer if they own one of the vehicles and then check for manufacturer recalls that aid in preventing theft. They are also reminding people to always lock your vehicle and try not to leave valuables visible inside the car.