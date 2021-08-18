Vigil held for Capital High student who died in shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Family, friends and former classmates of Da’nija Miller came together Wednesday to hold a vigil for the Capital High School student who died earlier this week in a shooting.

The crowd — dressed in Miller’s favorite colors, purple and silver — used the event outside of Piedmont Elementary School to share stories of the teenager’s influence on others.

“Da’nija was a very loving and caring person. She didn’t care who you were. She didn’t have to know you to love you,” said ZaiRayeah White, a friend who helped organize the vigil. “She just wanted to love everybody just to love everybody.”

Miller, 14, died Sunday following a shooting in the Rutledge area of Kanawha County. Authorities have questioned several people as part of an ongoing investigation. No one has been charged.

Organizers invited students and staff of Piedmont Elementary, West Side Middle and Capital High schools to share their memories of Miller. She was a student at all three institutions and had begun her first year at Capital High School this month.

“We all know what a beautiful soul Da’nija was, but we can all agree that she had the most badass personality we have ever known,” West Side Middle School teacher Aimee McElhaney said to laughter and applause. “We have to remember her for that.”

Piedmont Elementary School Principal Ashley James spoke about Miller’s time as a student; as Miller began fifth grade, James was starting her first year leading the institution.

“She always had a smile on her face, and she was the life of the party. Wherever she was, that’s where everybody wanted to be. She was the leader. Everybody followed what she did,” James said. “It’s gut-wrenching to me that somebody would take her life, and unfortunately, this is happening more and more every day.”

Miller is the second Capital High School student to die this year from gun violence. K.J. Taylor, a senior and multi-sport athlete, was shot and killed in April while standing alongside Charleston’s Glenwood Avenue.

“Gun violence is not the answer,” vigil organizer Anniesha Johnson told the crowd. “Da’nija lost her life for no reason and no sense.”

School counselors and student support personnel have been at the three schools to offer services to students and faculty. The funeral for Miller will take place Monday at Grace Bible Church in Charleston at 1 p.m. The visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m.