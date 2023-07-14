Vigil for 2-year-old boy who died in Dunbar happening Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A vigil is planned to remember a 2-year-old boy, Za’khi Williams, who tragically died Tuesday inside a Dunbar residence.

The family released the name of the boy, who was found unresponsive inside a home on Parkway Drive. The boy’s mother said he was in the care of a babysitter.

Police said they are “aggressively” investigating the case. They know of at least three people, including two juveniles, who were in the home at the time of the death.

No charges have been filed.

The vigil is taking place Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Oakwood Apartments in Charleston.