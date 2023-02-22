Victims identified in Kanawha County wreck

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two Boone County residents are dead after a Tuesday night car wreck in Kanawha County. Two others were injured.

Kanawha County deputies identified the deceased victims as Robert J. Graley Jr., 52, and Samantha J. Smith, 44, both from Emmons, W.Va. Graley was the driver and Smith was a front seat passenger in the pickup truck which left the road and struck several trees, a utility pole, and rolled over an embankment.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in eastern Kanawha County near the intersection of Kelly’s Creek Road and Big Mountain Road.

Two others riding in the backseat of the pickup truck, a 20-year old woman and 22-year old man, both also from Emmons were injured. One of the victims was ejected. The woman was treated and released from CAMC and the male victim remained in hospitalized in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said speed was blamed for the accident.