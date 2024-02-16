Victim in Mink Shoals suspicious death identified

MINK SHOALS, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities have released the name of the man found dead in his Mink Shoals home earlier this week.

Richard Crowder, 74, was found lying on the floor in his mobile home located on Otter lane.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies have previously said Crowder had been shot. They are treating the death as suspicious.

A Friday statement said the investigation remains active.

Deputies were called to Crowder’s home Tuesday morning after a healthcare worker for seniors requested a well-being check.