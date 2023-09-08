Victim identified in Boone County fatal shooting

PEYTONA, W.Va. — State Police say they are continuing their investigation into a shooting Thursday night in Boone County.

Troopers were dispatched to Middle White Oak Road in Peytona for a shooting. When they arrived, troopers said they found a victim, identified as Deborah Lynn Harless dead of a gunshot wound.

A suspect in the case, Howard Kirk was detained at the scene and the investigation continues. Troopers revealed no further information about the altercation or circumstances which led to the shooting.