Veterans travel through Nitro as part of annual nationwide trek

NITRO, W.Va. — Although the annual Ride for the Wall honoring war veterans and those who served in the Vietnam War has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide trip is still underway.

A group of veterans and volunteers are taking part in Flags of Honor, a multi-stage trip across the country as a tribute to those who served in the military. The group stopped in Nitro on Wednesday.

“For me, it’s very important because we are remembering the POW/MIAs, those who have fallen,” stage leader Barry Bateman said. “It’s also a very good opportunity to show America that we aren’t shutting down. We’re going out and making sure we are taking care of our own.”

Volunteers are transporting two flags from Ontario, Calif. to Washington, D.C. The group would usually place the flags at the Vietnam War Memorial, but such action cannot be done because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to have to find another venue for the flags,” Bateman said.

Nitro has previously welcomed the Ride for the Wall, and previously held ceremonies honoring participants.