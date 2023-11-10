Veterans Day celebration in Nitro includes keynote speaker, special presentation

NITRO, W.Va. — Many communities throughout West Virginia are celebrating Veterans Day this weekend including the city of Nitro.

Nitro will honor veterans with an annual ceremony Friday at Memorial Park on Bank Street starting at 5 p.m.

Joe Stevens with the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau said the city is one of the best in the state when it comes to honoring those who served.

“We are a city that respects and honors our veterans and the time they served,” said Stevens.

The city will bring in a keynote speaker for Friday’s event. Mara Boggs, the current state director for U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, will be speaking at Friday’s ceremony. Stevens calls her a special lady.

“She is an army veteran and the first woman to command an engineering airborne unit into combat in the U.S. Army,” Stevens said.

Boggs, a native of Keyser, spent 13 years in the 82nd Airborne Division and the 1st Cavalry Division. She had a unit of 225 soldiers who completed 800 combat missions. They also earned an award from the Army for “Best Engineering Group.”

Stevens said that Boggs plans to speak on the importance of women in the military and the roles that they play.

“She steps up whenever things need to be done,” Stevens said about Boggs.

The City of Nitro will also recognize a World War II Navy Veteran on Friday. Retired Major Boggs and West Virginia Senator Glenn Jeffries will present 96-year-old Bob Dennie with a proclamation and a special flag at Friday’s ceremony.

Robert “Bob” Dennie served on the U.S.S. Marquette, a ship that transported landing craft for beaches. Dennie served in the Navy from 1944-1946. Stevens said they are excited to honor Dennie.

“It’s just a way to honor a local hero,” Stevens said. “Mr. Dennie put his time in and served us well.”

Stevens also added that the Nitro History and Wars Museum located on 20th Street in Nitro is worth checking out.

“The volunteers over there have done an awesome job with bringing back some memorabilia from all the wars including World War I and World War II,” he said.

A second celebration is also planned in Nitro for Saturday morning with another flag ceremony at 7:30.