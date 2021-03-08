Veteran Kanawha judge, Tod Kaufman, submits resignation letter

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– Longtime Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman is resigning from his position, effective at the end of March.

In a letter dated Mondayto Gov. Jim Justice, Kaufman announced his resignation that will be effected at midnight March 31. He did not specifiy a reason for resigning in the letter, but he requested that the governor certify his eligibility to receive judicial retirement benefits beginning April 1.

Judge Tod Kaufman

Kaufman began on the bench in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Kanawha County when he was elected in 1988. Kaufman was re-elected in 1992, 2000, 2008 and 2016. He has served as chief judge four times in the circuit.

In the letter Kaufman wrote, “It has been my honor to serve our state and her people as judge to the best of my ability and energy over all of these years.”

The Charlston native served in the state legislature prior to being on the bench. He was appointed to the state Senate in 1982 by then Governor Jay Rockefeller. Kaufman was elected in 1984.

Kaufman has also been on the Martin Luther King Jr Day state holiday commission for years.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango stated Monday, “Judge Tod Kaufman has been an exemplary public servant for nearly four decades. It was always a pleasure to practice in front of him. Tera and I wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Lance Wheeler, a Kanawha County Commissioner said, “Judge Tod Kaufman has served the Kanawha County citizens for the past 32 years with distinction and honor. My wife Jessica and I congratulate him on his retirement.”

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper stated, “The 13th Judicial Circuit in Kanawha County has a well-earned reputation of judicial excellence. Judge Kaufman has been a significant mainstay and contributor to this reputation. Debbie and I wish him and his family a wonderful retirement.”

Justice’s office said the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will begin work soon and make a recommendation to governor.

On March 3, Kanawha County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers was appointed to fill a circuit court vacancyin Kanawha County. Justice announced the appointment to replace the late Circuit Judge Charles King, who died in December.