Vendors and businesses say this year’s Regatta busier than last

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Whether it’s the vendors set up at the Riverfront for the five-day Sternwheel Regatta or restaurants along Capitol Street, most are saying the same thing– business is booming.

“Its been really good, first two days were really good and then Saturday was really packed and last night got rained out, storm came in around 8 o’clock and ran everybody home,” M R Poppins Kettle Corn, Missy Rein told MetroNews.

Despite Sunday’s storm, however, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin alluded to earlier on WCHS Radio’s 580 LIVE that this year’s Regatta seems to even surpass last year’s number of people, saying that Saturday night was the busiest she’s ever seen for the event.

Richard Fenney, who was set up at the Cabela’s Sporting Good’s tent nearing the stage could agree.

“Saturday, I always bring a little cooler so I got my little wagon, it took me 45 minutes to get from here to the parking building down there, about two blocks, so yeah, the crowd was huge,” said Fenney.

Another vendor attesting to Saturday’s numbers was Them 2 Brothers and a Grill barbeque co-owner Ashley Wright, who said they may surpass last year’s numbers.

“We are on track to definitely increase our numbers from last year and it has just been kind of up from here as soon as it started, we’re excited so it has just been a good event so far,” Wright said.

Wright said they’ve been selling nonstop throughout the event but that Saturday seemed to be the busiest.

People also make their way over to the businesses on Capitol Street during the Regatta, and those businesses who talked to MetroNews say they too noticed the numbers had topped last years.

“We didn’t expect to be this busy this weekend because it was Fourth of July weekend but we actually got pretty busy,” Christian Valdez at Cozumel Express on Capitol Street told MetroNews.

Ty Olter who works at Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream said while it’s normally busy on any weekend, he has noticed a particular difference for this one.

“It has been a lot of people coming in from around the city, around the town, some people come in from other cities, other states, it’s almost like a bonding moment for everybody,” he said.

Olter said he was new to the restaurant last year and didn’t expect the crowd but is now ready for it.

“It was like one of my first events last year, it was really big and very, very busy, and this year I think it has actually been more busy, but I think I’m better prepared now than I was then,” Olter said.

Mayor Goodwin said that a lot of restaurant and business owners are telling her that they will be set for the year now after the Regatta.

“It’s more than I’ve ever seen in my years of being here, even in some of the later Regatta days,” Goodwin said.

The Sternwheel Regatta will wrap up tomorrow, Tuesday July 4 with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.