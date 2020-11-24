Veltri dinner continue as food insecurity concerns grow

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Frank Veltri Dinner has been an annual event since 1966, in which volunteers have worked together to provide meals to Charleston-area residents.

The event is taking place again this Thanksgiving, but volunteers had an additional project last weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers delivered 600 bags of food to people on Saturday, in which recipients received the food needed to prepare four traditional meals on Thursday.

Organizers are also planning on providing 550 people with hot meals on Thanksgiving. Volunteers are cooperating with Manna Meal on the service.

Traci Strickland, the executive director of the Kanawha Valley Collective, said the need for food has increased significantly this year because of the pandemic.

“We’re getting calls of people seeking food or assistance with food insecurity almost daily now,” she said on Monday’s “580 Live.”

“It’s definitely a need and a concern.”

Meals will be served on Thursday at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located at 1105 Quarrier St., beginning at 11 a.m.

“They’ll be having a hot Thanksgiving meal for really anybody who needs a hot Thanksgiving meal,” Strickland added.