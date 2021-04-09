Vehicle of interest identified in KJ Taylor murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have identified a vehicle of interest in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Charleston teenager KJ Taylor.

The department released photos and video Friday afternoon of a gray two-tone 2000’s model Ford F-150.

Detectives are also seeking the public’s help. They are hoping there is additional surveillance video from the area of Patrick Street Bridge to Hunt Avenue and Central Avenue to 1st Avenue between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Taylor, 18, was shot in the chest at around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue. He died a short time later. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston police detectives at 304-348-6480 or Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.

Community members are planning in vigil for 7 p.m. Friday night in honor of Taylor.

Taylor was standout football and basketball player at Capital High. He did not play this season after transferring to Arizona to play football. He transferred back to Capital for the second semester. He was set to graduate next month.