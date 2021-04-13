Vehicle of interest found in KJ Taylor murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have located a vehicle they were seeking in connection with the death of Capital High School student K-J Taylor.

The grey and white, two-toned, late 2000’s model Ford F150 was located in Kanawha County Monday evening. Police have not indicated any other information about the investigation or if the pickup truck helped develop a suspect in the 18-year old’s murder.

Taylor was shot down on Charleston’s Central Avenue last week while walking with friends. The shooter sped away from the scene. Police were able to develop the truck as a vehicle of interest in the investigation using various surveillance video cameras along Central Avenue and continue to look for other video which might help with the investigation.

Police are also still looking for any information on the shooting of Taylor who would have graduated next month from Capital High School. He was a well known and popular athlete for the Cougar football and basketball programs.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.