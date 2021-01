TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — A Putnam County business sustained more than $100,000 in damages when a vehicle crashed through the front door Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, at about 12:20 p.m. a driver on Teays Valley Road lost control of the vehicle and it crashed right through the front wall of Charleston Blueprint.

The crash destroyed part of the structure and also damaged some equipment.

There were no injuries reported.