Vacant mobile home catches fire near Poca

POCA, W.Va. — Fire crews from Putnam and Kanawha County responded to a fire in a vacant mobile home in the Raymond City area of Poca.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, firefighters said they saw flames coming from inside the mobile home towards a back bedroom.

After about 30 minutes, crews from Poca, Nitro, Eleanor and Bancroft said they were able to get the fire under control.

The home had no working utilities and suffered major interior and exterior damage. No injuries were reported.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the blaze.