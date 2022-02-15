VA man pleads guilty to strangulation charges in Clendenin hostage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Virginia man accused of threatening to kill a Kanawha County mother and her daughter last year has pleaded guilty to strangulation and other charges.

Christopher Robbins, 43, of Rockingham, Va., appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit Monday where he admitted to felony charges of strangulation and attempted child concealment.

The incident happened at a home in Clendenin in Aug. 2021. Police responded to a call that Robbins had choked a woman and was actively holding the woman’s daughter hostage in the garage.

Robbins was allegedly armed with a knife and had said if the woman did not come back to him, he would kill the child and himself before anyone could get to them.

When officers arrived on scene, Robins allegedly had boarded a boat behind the home and had floated south down the river. He was arrested shortly after Clendenin fire crews located him.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman said Robbins pinned her against a dresser and then a bed. He then choked her and threatened to hurt her and kill everyone in the house.

As part of Robbin’s plea deal, charges of kidnapping, obstructing, domestic battery, child neglect with risk of injury and fleeing from an officer were dropped.

Robbins faces up to six years in prison and a $3,000 fine when he’s sentenced April 25 at 11 a.m.

Robbins is currently being held at the South Central Regional Jail.