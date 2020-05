JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $2 million for extending water services in southern Jackson County.

The money, combined with a Housing and Urban Development grant, will be used for the project affecting White Pine, Windell Ridge, Jim Ridge and Station Camp. The federal money totals more than $3.4 million.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced the funding on Wednesday.