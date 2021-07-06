US Marshals arrest man charged in Megis County, Ohio shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man charged for the death of former Wahama High School football star Kane Roush was arrested on Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Jaquan Hall in Charleston.

A Megis County, Ohio grand jury last month indicted Hall on four criminal counts — including murder — for the April 4 shooting death of Roush. The incident happened in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Roush, 25, was a first-team all-state football player, in which he led the White Falcons to the 2012 Class A championship. He later played for the University of Charleston’s football program.