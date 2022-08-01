Update on opioid case to come Monday afternoon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An announcement is set for Monday afternoon in connection with a large civil lawsuit in state court against three opioid distributors linked to the opioid epidemic.

The trial, which involves dozens of counties, cities and towns as the plaintiffs, was scheduled to begin July 5 in Kanawha County Circuit Court but was postponed after U.S. District Judge David Faber ruled against the City of Huntington and Cabell County in a similar lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. Faber handed down his decision on July 4 that the plaintiffs were due no damages.

Faber’s decision followed a long trial that took place in federal court in 2021.

It had been reported that settlement discussions in the state lawsuit picked up after Faber’s decision.

An announcement in connection with the status of the case is set for 1 p.m. Monday on the steps of the Kanawha County Courthouse.