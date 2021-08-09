Update on Charleston library renovations given during board meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews are approaching the “final months” of work at the Kanawha County Public Library’s main Charleston location before the public can be allowed back inside.

The library has been closed since June 2020 as crews worked on a $24 million renovation project to the downtown Charleston location. Additions to the library included new meeting spaces, technology improvements and a covered walkway connecting the library to the Summers Street parking garage.

The library has been operating its main branch out of the Charleston Town Center Mall.

Kanawha County Public Library Director Erika Connelly told the library board during its Monday meeting about the work already done.

“Some of the highlights on the inside include the tiling. The tile work has gone on throughout the month of July,” she said. “It’s amazing to see beautiful tile go from one side of the building to the other. The first few floor bathrooms are completely tiled and finished.”

Connelly said new siding will be installed in the next few weeks.

Board member Ben Thomas also updated the board on finances related to the project; the library’s Special Properties Board reviews submissions from Chase Bank and approves expenses, as well as requests withdrawals to ensure contractors are paid.

“We’ve done that yet again, and at the end of last week approved approximately $1.3 million in draw requests for the project,” he said. “We anticipate those figures will continue to be substantial numbers as we near the end of this project over the next for to five months.”

Connelly also announced the Glasgow public library will be closed “for at least a couple of weeks” following the discovery of mold. Hours at the branch had been increased as crews complete renovations to the Riverside location.