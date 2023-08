CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say a man injured when struck by a train Wednesday in Charleston has died of his injuries.

The victim Dakota Elliot, 29, of Charleston, was struck as he walked along the tracks near Chesterfield Avenue in the Kanawha City section of Charleston around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police said he was hit by a passing CSX locomotive and taken to CAMC General where he later died.

The investigation by Charleston police continues.