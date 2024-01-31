University of Charleston reports a jump in enrollment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston has seen an increase in enrollment since last Spring.

UC reported an over 20% increase in new student enrollment for the 2024 spring semester. Total enrollment of new and returning students since Spring 2023 has increased by 3%.

“In what is a very challenging time for higher education across the country, to have even a small increase in enrollment year over year is a victory,” said Dr. Beth Wolfe, UC Executive Vice President of Enrollment Management. “But to achieve such significant growth is a testament to the quality and value of a University of Charleston education, not to mention the dedicated work of many UC employees, particularly the enrollment management teams.”

The main campus is located in Charleston. UC also offers multiple degrees at its Beckley location and on online. School officials said the increases in enrollment came from several programs out of all three locations and were seen in all degree levels.