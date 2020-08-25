University of Charleston reports 12 positive coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Twelve members of the University of Charleston community have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tests, which were administered between July 26 and Aug. 16, resulted in a 0.7% positive test rate. The institution on Tuesday said the positive tests came from the Charleston campus.

The positive tests involved two employees and 10 students. The people who tested positive are required to remain isolated at home or residential area.

Charleston Area Medical Center and Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare are assisting the university with testing during the fall semester.