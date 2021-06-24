University of Charleston releases Return to Campus plan, requiring all students to be vaccinated for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston is requiring all students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before the fall semester begins in August.

The university released its Return to Campus plan on Wednesday with the stated goal of having full on-campus learning and social activities once classes begin Aug. 23 at the Charleston and Beckley campuses.

The institution is one of more than 500 universities and colleges requiring students to be vaccinated. If a student cannot be vaccinated before they return to campus, they may receive doses at a free clinic at the start of the semester.

“We have two main campus goals at UC – ensuring the health and safety of all of our students, faculty, and staff, and enabling students to achieve their personal and professional goals,” President Marty Roth said. “Having a vaccinated community allows us to achieve both of these goals while providing students with the most open and least restricted campus environment possible. The Fall 2021 Return to Campus Plan exemplifies UC’s student-focused values and best enables us to achieve our mission.”

Students can request a vaccine exemption if they have a medical issue, in which they will also have to sign a liability waiver. Students will also be able to continue coursework online if they are unable to come to campus due to health reasons.