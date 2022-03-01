University of Charleston names Quinn Sanders as head football coach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston has a new head football coach and it’s a familiar face on campus — both as a former player and current football staff member.

The University of Charleston (UC) President Dr. Martin Roth and Athletic Director Dr. Bren Stevens introduced Quinn Sanders, the previous interim head coach, to take over the role permanently Tuesday inside the Innovation Center on campus.

Sanders replaces former head coach Pat Kirkland, who left last month to accept a position on the staff of former WVU and current Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez.

“I am honored to be named the head football coach at the University of Charleston,” Sanders said. “It is a dream come true and still feels surreal. I’m excited for this new opportunity and the journey that lies ahead.”

Sanders is a former UC football player, having graduated in 2011. He has been part of the university’s offensive coaching staff since 2015, serving as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks/recruiting coordinator in the 2021 season. Sanders was the wide receivers coach at UC in 2015 and 2016 before taking over the quarterbacks room in 2017 and 2018. In 2019 and 2020, Sanders served as quarterbacks coach, passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

Sanders said during his presser that with his familiarity of the program, he’s ready to roll in spring ball and make a run at the Mountain East Conference title and Division II playoffs next season. He said he found out Monday the position was his to accept.

“A lot of these guys I’ve been around. Since they were freshmen and I’ve even recruited some of them. It’s that ability of we are looking to do special things and be a special team. It’s not going to be any kind of honeymoon period, it’s going to be let’s go,” Sanders said.

UC officials said there were over 80 applications for the position to took over a program that finished 8-2 in 2021. Stevens said applications came from all levels of football including all three divisions within the NCAA, along with NAIA and Junior College candidates. She said Sanders stood out in the process.

“Quinn’s emotional intelligence, his energy is off the chart. His passion and love for this university over the past 14 years has been remarkable,” Sanders said.

Following his graduation from UC in 2011, Sanders began his coaching career at South Walton High School in Florida. He returned to UC in 2013 as a student assistant before heading to Midwestern State University (MSU) in 2014 as a running backs coach. While at MSU, the school finished top ten in the nation in rushing offense with over 2,300 yards and 21 rush touchdowns.

Sanders’ UC Twitter banner reads ‘RunNGun’ and that’s what the offense has been like with Sanders on staff under Kirkland. In Sanders’ first year back at UC, he helped the offense to its most prolific passing season in school history breaking the single-season mark for yards and touchdowns.

Sanders said during the press conference he’s going to stay true to himself and his core values but understands that Kirkland and past former head coach Tony DeMeo helped him develop his philosophies as a coach.

“Charleston has provided me with the education to better myself. It’s taught me so many life lessons. I’ve grown so much during my time here as a player and as a coach,” Sanders said.

“It’s a place where I met my beautiful significant other, who is also an alumnus of this prestigious university. It’s a place I hold near and dear to my heart.”