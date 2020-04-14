University of Charleston moving classes online through June

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All University of Charleston classes will be offered online through June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The university announced Tuesday campuses in Beckley and Charleston remain closed until further notice.

The institution will continue providing services during the summer, and orientation sessions will be conducted virtually or postponed. New student orientation sessions as well as advising and registration meetings will happen online.

The University of Charleston previously announced the May graduation ceremony will take place online. Graduates will be allowed to take part in the December commencement events.

All other events at the university have been canceled, postponed or changed because of the coronavirus.