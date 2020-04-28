University of Charleston holding virtual commencement ceremony Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston will hold a virtual commencement ceremony recognizing graduates this Saturday.

Saturday’s ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Around 700 students are graduating from the institution this semester.

Graduating students will also be allowed to take part in the university’s December graduation ceremony.

“All of us look forward to the day when our students walk across the stage in their regalia, receive their well-earned diploma, hear the cheers from family and friends, and celebrate this important milestone,” institution President Martin Roth said Tuesday. “We pledge to make it remain special, and while it will not be the ceremony we were all expecting, we will still celebrate graduation at UC.”

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will deliver the commencement address. Outstanding Senior of the Year Kelsey Matusic and Outstanding Graduate/Professional Student Glenn Schiotis will also give remarks.