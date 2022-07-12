University of Charleston appoints Dr. Kristy Lucas as next dean of pharmacy school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There will be a new leader to the University of Charleston’s School of Pharmacy and it is a familiar face.

The University of Charleston (UC) announced Tuesday the appointment of Dr. Kristy Lucas as Dean of the UC School of Pharmacy. Lucas, who has been with the university since 2010, is currently serving as the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs. She will start in her new role on Aug. 1.

“I’ve been here a long time in a few different roles. I’m really excited to take the helm and lead the school forward at this time,” Lucas told 580-WCHS on Tuesday.

Before her time as the associate dean, Lucas also served as a full professor at UC – following more than a decade at West Virginia University as an associate professor in both the Schools of Pharmacy and Medicine. UC stated that Lucas has been instrumental in the modernization of the UC Pharmacy School curriculum – leading to improved NAPLAX pass rates and high employment rates for pharmacy school graduates.

Lucas said she’s optimistic about the school moving forward and the timing of this was just right.

“The timing is right, right now. The future of the school is at a place where I believe I can make a difference,” Lucas said.

Lucas graduated from Campbell University School of Pharmacy in North Carolina and completed her residency in Clinical Pharmacy Practice at Charleston Area Medical Center. She takes over as dean for Dr. Scott Weston, who leaves UC for a similar position elsewhere.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Lucas assume this critical leadership position,” said UC President Marty Roth in a release.

“Given the school’s opportunities and challenges, and the confidence and trust her students, colleagues, and the administration have in Dr. Lucas, we are confident that we have the right Dean at the right time for the School of Pharmacy.”